FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) on Tuesday announced a stock offering of 39.25 million shares, sending its shares down 3% in extended trading.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering towards general corporate purposes, it said.

The underwriters to the offering, Morgan Stanley and Barclays, have access to an additional 3.93 million shares.

The company’s shares closed at $27.88 on Tuesday.