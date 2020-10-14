UnitedHealth CEO says COVID-19 pandemic creates uncertainty for 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impacts make 2021 difficult to predict and likely represent a challenge to earnings, UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N Chief Executive Dave Wichmann said on Wednesday.

“As a result, we envision stepping out initially with a more conservative all-in 2021 starting point,” Wichmann said during a conference call with analysts to discuss third-quarter earnings.

He said the company, which is the largest U.S. health insurance and healthcare services company, continues to have confidence in its goal of 13% to 16% long-term growth.