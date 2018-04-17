UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control: CFO

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) Chief Financial Officer John Rex said on Tuesday that the company’s 2018 earnings outlook reflects the company’s first-quarter business strength and takes into account expectations for medical and flu-related costs.

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company UnitedHealthcare is shown in Cypress, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The company anticipates a 2018 medical cost ratio, or the measure of premiums paid compared to the cost of care, stable at 81.5 percent this year, plus or minus 50 basis points.