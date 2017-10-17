UnitedHealth sets 2018 forecast at current consensus

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH.N) new CEO Dave Wichmann said on Tuesday that the company expects 13 to 16 percent growth in 2018 earnings per share and put the high end of its anticipated range at the current market consensus.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company UnitedHealthcare is shown in Cypress, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analyst consensus is $10.87 per share.

Wichmann said that the expected reinstatement of the industry-wide health insurance tax of 3 percent in 2018 represents about 75 cents per share in earnings growth headwinds.