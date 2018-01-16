FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
January 16, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Insurer UnitedHealth's profit more than doubles on tax benefit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), the largest U.S. health insurer, more than doubled its net profit in the fourth quarter, driven by a one-time tax gain due to U.S. tax code overhaul.

The tax benefit also helped the company raise its 2018 full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast range to between $12.30 and $12.60.

UnitedHealth had in November forecast 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $10.55 and $10.85 on a revenue of $223 billion to $225 billion.

The company, which sells employer-based insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid, said net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $3.62 billion, or $3.65 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.68 billion, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

    The quarterly earnings included a one-time tax benefit of $1.21 per share, the company said.

    Excluding items, UnitedHealth earned $2.59 per share.

    Total revenue rose 9.5 percent to $52.06 billion.

    UnitedHealth’s shares jumped 3.6 percent to $236.77 in premarket trading.

    Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.