FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
January 16, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

UnitedHealth's results top estimates, raises 2018 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc beat analysts’ estimates with its fourth-quarter profit and revenue and raised its forecast for full-year earnings per share, citing gains from lower federal taxes.

Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer, which reiterated its full-year revenue outlook, rose 2.8 percent to $235 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company said it now expects 2018 full-year net earnings per share forecast range to be between $11.65 and $11.95, up from its prior forecast of $10.00 to $10.30 per share.

Corporate earnings in 2018 are expected to see a boost from the sweeping $1.5 trillion tax bill that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.

The health insurer said net earnings attributable to shareholders more than doubled to $3.62 billion, or $3.65 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from a year earlier.

The quarterly earnings included a one-time tax benefit of $1.21 per share. Excluding items, UnitedHealth earned $2.59 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.51 per share.

Total revenue rose 9.5 percent to $52.06 billion, driven by growth across UnitedHealth’s businesses.

Analyst on an average were expecting revenue of $51.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the company’s Optum business, which manages drug benefits and offers healthcare data analytics services, rose 10 percent to $24.39 billion.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.