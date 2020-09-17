Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media & Telecom - Innovation

Unity sells shares in U.S. IPO above target range: source

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Unity Software Inc U.N on Thursday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $52 apiece, above of its target range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Unity, which develops software used to design video games, said on Monday it was aiming to sell 25 million shares at a price range of $44-$48 per share. This was revised upwards from its initial target of $34-$42 per share.

Unity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Boston and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra Maler

