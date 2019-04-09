Business News
April 9, 2019 / 3:55 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Univar unit to pay $62.5 million to settle dumping allegations, U.S. says

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Univar Inc has agreed to pay $62.5 million to resolve U.S. allegations that it mishandled saccharin artificial sweetener imported from China, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

Univar USA Inc evaded $36 million in antidumping duties on 36 shipments of Chinese saccharin, the department alleged, adding that the settlement would resolve a lawsuit that had been filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below