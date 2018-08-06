FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 6:30 AM / in 6 minutes

Japan's Universal says former chairman Okada arrested in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese gaming group Universal Entertainment Corp (6425.T) said on Monday its former chairman Kazuo Okada was arrested in Hong Kong in relation to multiple corruption-related offences.

FILE PHOTO: Universal Entertainment Corp's founder Kazuo Okada attends a news conference at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Okada is currently released on bail, said the company, which makes Japanese-style slot machines and operates a casino in the Philippines.

The Japanese billionaire was ousted from Universal’s board last year, with the board accusing him of misappropriating $20 million in funds.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

