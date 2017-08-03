Japan's Universal loses defamation lawsuit to former executive

(Reuters) - Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp has lost a defamation suit against a former executive who sued the company claiming it wrongly blamed him for helping make a $10 million money transfer in 2010 that later came under the scrutiny of the FBI.

The Tokyo District Court ruled Wednesday that Universal defamed the former executive, Takafumi Nakano, in a February 2013 news release containing various allegations. One of the allegations was that Nakano changed the auditor of the U.S. subsidiary that was the original source of the money in order to cover his tracks.

In a written ruling, Judge Masayuki Yoshimura said the various allegations made by Universal in the news release could not be considered accurate. He ordered Universal to pay Nakano 3 million yen ($27,154) for mental suffering. It was one-tenth the amount he sought in his lawsuit, filed in March 2013.

Universal, a maker of Japanese-style slot machines and the operator of a casino in the Philippines, did not respond to a request for comment.

Universal had sued Nakano and two other former employees in 2012, alleging they transferred the $10 million without following company procedures. Universal revised its accounting for the transfer in 2013, acknowledging it was improperly sent to the bank account of a Manila consultant and routed back to Universal to cover a bad loan, and dropped the lawsuit against the three former employees in 2015.

In Wednesday's ruling, Yoshimura found that Kazuo Okada, Universal's founder and then-chairman, ordered the $10 million transfer to cover the nonperforming loan.

In an email to Reuters Okada denied directing the transfer.

Yoshimura rejected Nakano's claim that Universal's lawsuit was criminal in nature, and rejected defamation claims against Okada and Universal's lawyer, Yuki Arai.

"While I am disappointed in some aspects of the ruling, I am very pleased the court found that Chairman Kazuo Okada ordered the $10 million transfer," said Tamaki Katsube, Nakano's lawyer.

The $10 million was part of a total of $40 million in payments made by Universal to the Manila consultant in 2010. The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the payments in 2012 to determine if the funds were used improperly to advance the company's casino project in the Philippines, people familiar with the probe said.

Universal has denied any wrongdoing and no charges have been filed against the company or any of its employees.

Universal filed a defamation suit against Reuters in Tokyo in 2012 for its reporting on the payments. Last month Japan's Supreme Court rejected Universal's appeal of two lower court findings that Universal's case lacked merit.