FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
March 8, 2018 / 1:09 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Univision Communications to replace CEO amid failed IPO plans: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spanish language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc [UVN.UL] is considering replacing Chief Executive Officer Randy Falco, and undertake a business review that could lead to cost cuts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

On Tuesday the company withdrew its IPO plans of up to $100 million, blaming rough market conditions for publicly listed media companies. (on.wsj.com/2FkL2lL)

The business review could result in cost cuts of up to $200 million, including layoffs. The company aims to improve performance and spruce it up in advance for a potential sale, The Journal reported.

Univision was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.