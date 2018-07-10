FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 10, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Univision exploring sale of Gizmodo, The Onion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Univision Communications Inc said on Tuesday it has initiated a formal process to explore the sale of the Gizmodo Media Group (GMG) and The Onion.

The Spanish language broadcaster said it hired Morgan Stanley as a financial adviser to assist in the sale process.

The GMG digital portfolio includes Gizmodo, Jezebel, Deadspin, Lifehacker, Splinter, The Root, Kotaku, Earther and Jalopnik, while The Onion assets include The Onion, Clickhole, The A.V. Club and The Takeout.

There is no assurance that the process would result in any deal or strategic alternatives, the company said.

Univision earlier this year withdrew its IPO plans and also announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Randy Falco.

The company would undertake a business review that could lead to cost cuts of up to $200 million, including layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported in March.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.