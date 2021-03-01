Breakingviews - Unizo mess could make Japan M&A less hospitable

The logo of Hotel Unizo, operated by Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings, is seen at the entrance of the hotel in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2019.

HONG KONG(Reuters Breakingviews) - A soured Unizo deal could undo a lot of goodwill in Japan. Creditors fear the hotelier and office owner is on the brink of insolvency after it lent its new owners the money to pay off buyout backer Lone Star soon after the $2 billion transaction closed. Years of hard work convincing companies that private equity can be responsible partners may now be jeopardised.

Sixty-two-year-old Unizo, which traces its roots to the banks that eventually formed mega-lender Mizuho Financial, owns office buildings and hotels. It was the target of a nine-month takeover battle that trebled its market value and attracted multiple offers, including from Blackstone and Fortress, with hedge fund manager Elliott as a big stakeholder. A bid led by Lone Star ultimately won out with an arrangement that, per disclosures early in the saga, provided employees in an entity called Chitocea the option of sticking with the Dallas-based firm or paying it back in six months.

The quick flip, amid a pandemic that has hit the lodging industry hard, has led to trouble. Unizo bonds were trading recently as low as 21 cents on the dollar. During the six months ending in September, the company sold 144 billion yen ($1.4 billion) of property and loaned more than $2 billion to its owners, according to Nomura analysts, for Chitocea to pay off Lone Star. Japan’s leading credit ratings agency downgraded Unizo to junk in December. Chitocea’s ability to repay its debts depends on it receiving further dividends from Unizo.

Lone Star could leave more lasting damage. It walked away with about $500 million in profit, or a 26% return, based on Nomura’s numbers. That jars with the long-term credentials the buyout industry has been at pains to promote to Japan Inc.

On average, only about 2% of the country’s M&A involves private equity, according to Dealogic, versus a tenth in the United States. Conglomerates such as Toshiba and Hitachi have begun warming to buyouts, however. And ultimately it was Unizo’s managers who opted for the aggressive deal structure. Even so, this episode risks giving Japanese boardrooms a new excuse to entrench themselves.