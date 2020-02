FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hotel Unizo, operated by Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings, is seen at the entrance of the hotel in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Junko Fujita/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. private equity Blackstone Group (BX.N) said on Monday it would raise its proposed offer price to buy Japan’s hotel chain Unizo Holdings (3258.T) to 6,000 yen ($53.78) per share, topping a bid by U.S. investment fund Lone Star.

Blackstone said it would only launch its bid if Unizo agrees with Blackstone’s conditions by April 30.