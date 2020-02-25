Breakingviews - Unizo check-in borders on being inhospitable

A businessman closes his umbrella as he enters a subway station in a banking district on a rainy day in Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2016. Japan's economy shrank more than expected in the final quarter of last year as consumer spending and exports slumped, adding to headaches for policymakers already wary of damage the financial market rout could inflict on a fragile recovery. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unizo’s next guest could be facing an uncomfortable stay. An offer to buy the Japanese hotelier and commercial-property developer has now reached $1.9 billion. The company is already loaded with debt, meaning that to generate a solid return on any leveraged buyout will require some serious housekeeping.

The bidding started back in July when Unizo was trading at 1,990 yen a share. A hostile approach from travel agency H.I.S. at 3,100 yen failed. The number has kept rising, each time eating away at the potential profit for any buyer. A 6,000 yen-a-share offer from private equity firm Blackstone, disclosed on Monday, is now the highest, at more than triple the undisturbed price.

A rival approach from buyout shop Lone Star stands at 5,700 yen, followed by one from SoftBank-owned Fortress at 5,200. Unizo’s shares were trading higher than Blackstone’s offer price, suggesting that investors may be anticipating another counterbid.

That is getting harder to justify, however. The Blackstone deal already values Unizo at a robust 22 times expected EBITDA for its current financial year. And net debt clocks in at some $2.4 billion, or an eye-popping 12 times estimated EBITDA.

Unizo expects to increase operating income by about 6.8% annually over the next two years. Say a new owner could improve that to 10%, but also does not lard on any additional debt. Based on the company’s historical proportion of operating income to EBITDA, while figuring that 30% of EBITDA is used to pay down debt, a buyout firm would just about double its money in five years, according to Breakingviews calculations. That further assumes no dividends are paid out along the way and the same valuation multiple in a sale.

The latest offer would in theory just about hit the 20% internal rate of return, before fees, that Blackstone targets for its real estate funds. Achieving anything beyond that would require borrowing at more dangerous levels or wringing out considerably better performance at Unizo. One way to achieve that might be to sell some of the company’s U.S. property and use Unizo as a starting base to roll up other hotels across Japan. That’s a hefty amount of work, though, to ensure a smooth checkout.