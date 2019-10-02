Japan
October 2, 2019 / 9:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fortress says extends offer deadline on Japan's Unizo, says did not seek employment change

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed (3248.T) Fortress Investment Group said on Wednesday it had extended its tender offer for Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings (3248.T) to Oct. 17, and said had not proposed a change to employment conditions.

Fortress’s bid for Unizo, originally a “white knight” offer, was thrown into doubt last week when Unizo withdrew its support for the $1.3 billion offer, saying Fortress had not met concerns about employment and working conditions of current employees.

In a regulator filing, Fortress said it had extended the tender offer deadline for the second time, to Oct. 17.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Heavens

