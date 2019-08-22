Japan
H.I.S. to withdraw from battle for Unizo: Nikkei Business

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese travel services provider H.I.S. Co (9603.T) plans to withdraw from the battle for control over Unizo Holdings (3258.T) after the hotel operator received a higher offer from an investment group, Nikkei Business reported on Friday.

H.I.S., which already owns 4.79% of Unizo, last month launched a tender offer to buy about 40% of Unizo shares at 3,100 yen apiece.

But Unizo rejected H.I.S.’s offer, instead supporting a rival offer from SoftBank (9434.T)-owned Fortress Investment Group to buy all of the shares in the company for 4,000 yen each. H.I.S. was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Jane Wardell

