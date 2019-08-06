Hedge fund Elliott holds 5.51% stake in Japan's Unizo: filing

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management holds a 5.51% stake in Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings (3258.T), according to a regulatory filing submitted on Tuesday in Japan.
Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co (9603.T) last month launched a tender offer for about 40 percent of the shares in Unizo, which operates limited-service hotels in Japan.
H.I.S., already Unizo’s top shareholder with a 4.79 percent stake, said it wants to increase its stake in Unizo to as much as 45 percent.
Unizo has yet to announce its stance on H.I.S.’s tender offer.
