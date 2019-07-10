Japan
July 10, 2019 / 6:08 AM / in an hour

Japan's H.I.S. looks to raise Unizo stake to 45% for $390 million

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese travel services provider H.I.S. Co (9603.T) said on Wednesday it would spend 42.655 billion yen ($391.76 million) to launch a tender offer for about 40% of shares in hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co (3258.T).

H.I.S., already Unizo’s top shareholder with a 4.79% stake, said it would offer 3,100 yen for each Unizo share, representing a 56% premium over Tuesday’s closing price of 1,990 yen.

Shares in Unizo rose by the daily allowable limit of 400 yen ($3.67), or up 20%, after the Nikkei business daily reported the possible deal earlier. H.I.S. shares fell as much as 6.3% before ending down 4.6%.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below