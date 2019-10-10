Japan
October 10, 2019 / 9:17 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Japan's Unizo says rejected bids from local fund, Blackstone

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings (3258.T) on Thursday said it had rejected buyout proposals from a “locally renowned” fund as well as U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group (BX.N), adding to a list of spurned suitors.

Unizo said the fund, which it did not name, offered to buy it at between 4,500 yen and 5,000 yen a share. That compared with its closing price of 4,540 yen on Thursday.

It also identified Blackstone as the suitor it rejected in September, when it disclosed a bid from a “top global fund”. Blackstone resubmitted its bid this week but was rejected again, Unizo said.

Previously a relatively obscure hotelier, Unizo is now being seen as a prominent battleground amid Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push for greater transparency and reform.

The company has frustrated investors by giving the impression that it has wooed, and then jilted, a white-knight suitor, SoftBank (9984.T) -backed Fortress Investment Group.

The Fortress bid followed an earlier, hostile one from travel agency H.I.S. Co.

Unizo originally welcomed the “white knight” bid from Fortress, but later back-tracked. On Wednesday, Unizo’s top shareholder, Elliot Management, ended weeks of public silence to ask Unizo’s board to address its concerns about disclosure.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan and Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below