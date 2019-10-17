Unizo top shareholder warns board to consider Blackstone offer

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Unizo Holdings’ (3258.T) top shareholder urged the hotelier on Thursday to consider “in good faith” Blackstone Group’s (BX.N) proposed $1.6 billion tender offer, warning it would consider measures if the board fails to act in accordance with its duty.

The warning from Elliott Management, in a statement, comes after Unizo had previously rebuffed an offer from Blackstone. The buyout group this week ratcheted up its pursuit of the company by launching the buyout offer.