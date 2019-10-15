Blackstone plans to launch tender offer for Japan's Unizo

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group (BX.N) said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer for Japan’s Unizo Holdings (3258.T) at 5,000 yen a share, doubling down on its $1.6 billion offer after the proposal was rebuffed by the hotel chain.

The possible bid from one of the world’s largest buyout funds marks another twist in the fight for the once-obscure hotelier, now seen as a test case for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push for greater transparency and corporate disclosure.

Unizo last week said it had rejected a buyout proposal from Blackstone as well as one from a “locally renowned” fund that it didn’t identify. Prior to that, Unizo withdrew support for a white-knight bid from SoftBank-backed (9984.T) Fortress Investment Group. It had earlier been a target for travel agent H.I.S. Co (9603.T) in a failed hostile bid.

Unizo frustrated some investors by welcoming Fortress’s bid and then back-tracking.

Blackstone said in a statement it would offer 5,000 yen a share for Unizo, valuing the hotel chain at around 171.1 billion yen ($1.6 billion). That represents a slight premium to Unizo’s closing price of 4,700 yen and a sharp premium to Fortress’s proposal of 4,000 yen.

Last week, Unizo’s top shareholder, Elliot Management, ended weeks of public silence to ask Unizo’s board to address its concerns about disclosure.

Blackstone said it would consider “any possible options” including initiating the bid if Unizo would not agree with its proposals by Oct. 23.

Blackstone has opposed Unizo’s plan to create a scheme where Unizo employees could exercise control over a new owner’s ability to later exit.