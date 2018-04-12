FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark's DFDS agrees to buy shipper U.N. Ro-Ro in $1.2 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish shipping company DFDS (DFDS.CO) has agreed to acquire Turkish freight shipping operator U.N. Ro-Ro from Turkish private equity firms Actera Group and Esas Holdings for 950 million euros ($1.17 billion) on a debt free basis.

Denmark's DFDS owned Kaunas Seaways sets sail in the Bosphorus Straight, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

    DFDS’ board has decided to terminate the company’s current share buyback program and suspend planned dividends. It also recommends a share issue of 1 billion Danish crowns ($166 million) for financing which otherwise consists of committed term loan financing.

    Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely

