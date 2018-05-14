UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery center

LONDON (Reuters) - Delivery firm UPS opened a new package sorting and delivery facility in south east England on Monday, creating hundreds of jobs in one of the U.S. company’s largest infrastructure investments outside the United States.

FILE PHOTO: United Parcel Service (UPS) vehicles depart from a UPS facility in Los Angeles, California July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The new hub, located 25 miles east of central London, is expected to employ over 500 people, and will process 28,000 packages per hour.

Britain is yet to agree its future economic relationship with the European Union once it leaves the bloc in 2019.

But U.S. companies have continued to invest in the country, with the likes of Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) expanding in London and Amazon (AMZN.O) creating new distribution centers.

Transport minister Chris Grayling said the announcement was a “vote of confidence” in Britain’s economy.

The new 120 million-pound ($163.24 million) packaging facility is part of UPS’s $2 billion infrastructure investment in the European region.