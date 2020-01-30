UPS forecasts 2020 profit below expectations

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on Thursday forecast full-year earnings below estimates, as it grapples with weakness in global industrial production, hurting shipments.

The company said it expects adjusted 2020 earnings per share of $7.76 to $8.06, below analysts’ average estimate of $8.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The world’s largest package delivery company said revenue at its international business fell 1.7% in the fourth quarter, while revenue at its supply chain and freight unit fell 1.3%.

Atlanta-based UPS said adjusted net income rose to $1.84 billion, or $2.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.69 billion, or $1.94 share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.6% to $20.57 billion, slightly below analysts’ expectation of $20.66 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the company fell 1% to $114.50 in premarket trading.