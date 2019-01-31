UPS network revamp bolsters profit in holiday quarter, shares jump

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc’s multi-billion-dollar effort to revamp its network helped it deliver better-than-expected profit in the crucial holiday fourth quarter, driving down costs as e-commerce deliveries surged to record levels.

Vehicles of United Parcel Service are seen at the new package sorting and delivery UPS hub in Corbeil-Essonnes and Evry, southern Paris, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Investors cheered the news, sending shares up 6.6 percent to $107.88 in morning trading.

Increased investment in modernizing its network helped the world’s biggest package delivery firm better manage a surge of Christmas packages as more consumers shifted to online shopping, executives said. UPS spent $6.6 billion in 2018 as part of a three-year plan to automate package-sorting hubs, make routes more efficient and invest in airplanes and other equipment.

Analysts said lower operating costs helped the company exceed profit expectations as well.

“UPS posted its strongest peak shipping season since at least 2013 ... and these trends should continue as new global sorting hubs come online,” Cowen & Co analyst Helane Becker said.

The results come as growth in European and Asian economies decelerates and the U.S. shows signs of cooling.

UPS rival FedEx Corp last month slashed its 2019 forecast, citing a global trade slowdown.

UPS gets 20 percent of its revenue overseas, against nearly one-third for FedEx.

“Our broad portfolio, diverse revenue base and flexible network help buffer the impacts of global economic softening,” UPS Chief Executive David Abney said.

To be sure, some impact of the global slowdown on future earnings is expected, with UPS forecasting 2019 earnings per share between $7.45 and $7.75, largely below analysts’ average estimate of $7.69 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

That outlook “likely factors in the ... continued uncertainty regarding U.S.-China trade relations and Brexit,” Becker said.

Atlanta-based UPS affirmed planned capital spending of 8.5 percent to 10 percent of 2019 revenue.

Net income fell to $453 million, or 52 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.10 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier, when it booked a gain from changes to the U.S. tax law.

UPS booked a $1.2 billion after-tax pension charge, double that from the year earlier, due to the fourth-quarter U.S. stock market swoon.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.94 per share, beating analysts’ estimates by 4 cents.

Revenue rose to $19.85 billion from $18.98 billion.

U.S. revenue was up almost 6 percent at $12.6 billion, helped by a nearly 5 percent increase in revenue per parcel. International revenue increased 2.9 percent to $3.8 billion.

“It looks like UPS is starting to turn the corner on operating performance in domestic,” Bernstein analyst David Vernon said in a note.

He said strong international results pointed to payback on UPS’ recent investments in larger aircraft.