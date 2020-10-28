UPS beats profit estimates as pandemic spurs home deliveries

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N beat profit expectations on Wednesday, helped by a surge in home deliveries due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares in the world’s largest delivery firm fell 2.5% to $167.01 in premarket trading after it declined to provide earnings and revenue forecasts due to the global recession, and some investors fretted over an ongoing profit squeeze from booming e-commerce deliveries.

UPS and rivals like FedEx Corp FDX.N have been inundated with residential deliveries of everything from exercise equipment to snacks since the pandemic began.

Atlanta-based UPS has raised prices, cut costs and focused on projects that speed up service in a bid to shelter its earnings from a drop in lucrative shipments to businesses, especially in its key U.S. market.

“Continued compression in domestic margins means that the debate over whether UPS has “fixed” e-commerce remains open,” Bernstein analyst David Vernon said in a client note.

Third-quarter net income was $2.0 billion, or $2.24 per share, versus $1.75 billion, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, UPS earned $2.28 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.90 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose to $21.24 billion from $18.32 billion.

Average daily volumes in the United States jumped 13.8% on continued strength in residential demand.

“Our results were fueled by continued strong outbound demand from Asia and growth from small and medium-sized businesses,” Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé said in a statement.

Last month, UPS said it would hire more than 100,000 workers for the winter holiday season, which retailers are stretching out to avoid overwhelming a delivery network already taxed by pandemic-fueled online shopping.