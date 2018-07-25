FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018

UPS quarterly profit top estimate as online demand rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc’s (UPS.N) quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as booming online shopping boosted package volumes in the United States, the company’s biggest market.

FILE PHOTO: A United Parcel Service (UPS) truck on delivery is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The world’s largest package delivery company, seen as an indicator of U.S. economic strength and consumer demand, reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings forecast of $7.03 to $7.37 per share.

Revenue at the company’s U.S. package services rose 6.3 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, while revenue at its international package segment jumped 13.6 percent.

UPS said net income rose 7.3 percent to $1.49 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.94 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.93, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $17.46 billion, topping estimate of $17.33 billion.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
