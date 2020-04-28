UPS slashes investment, buybacks as coronavirus weighs

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) will slash $1 billion from this year’s capital spending budget and reduce planned share buybacks by almost $800 million as it adjusts to “unprecedented” changes wrought by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Shares fell around 4% before the start of trading on Tuesday as the world’s biggest package delivery company, like dozens of other major firms, withdrew its financial 2020 forecasts after missing Wall Street estimates for profit in the first three months of the year.

Average daily volume rose 8.5% in the United States, while UPS Next Day Air volume grew 20.5% as COVID-19 created massive need for emergency shipments of protective hospital gear and medical equipment.

Stay-at-home orders resulted in UPS making significantly more home deliveries of everything from food to home office equipment. Those deliveries are less lucrative than business deliveries.

UPS shipments have gone from an equal mix of home and business deliveries to roughly 70% residential and 30% business deliveries, Chief Executive David Abney told Reuters.

“States are starting to open, and as businesses come back there will be a migration back - to what extent we’re not exactly sure,” Abney said.

Net income fell 13% to $965 million, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter, included charges related to making UPS’s network faster for e-commerce deliveries for customers like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share, missing the average analyst’ estimate of $1.23, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 5.1% to $18.04 billion.

Shares were off 3.9% to $98.55 in premarket trade.