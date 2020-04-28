UPS slashes investment, buybacks in coronavirus scramble

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) will cut capital spending this year by $1 billion and its target for share buybacks by almost $800 million as it adjusts to what it said were “unprecedented” changes in its business driven by the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares fell around 4% before the bell as the company, like dozens of other major firms, withdrew its financial forecasts for this year after missing Wall Street estimates for profit in the first three months of the year.

“The progression of stay-at-home restrictions instituted across the country as a result of coronavirus closed businesses and disrupted supply chains, resulting in an unprecedented shift in customer and product mix in the quarter,” the company said in a statement.

Stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of potentially deadly COVID-19 infections have fueled a boom in deliveries of everything from food to home office equipment.

Average daily volume rose 8.5% in the U.S, while UPS Next Day Air volume grew 20.5% as the COVID-19 crisis crushed demand for virtually every industry but food and medical equipment.

Atlanta-based UPS, however, said net income fell 13% to $965 million, or $1.11 per share, in the quarter ended March 31.

The company had previously said it expects adjusted 2020 earnings per share between $7.76 and $8.406.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share, missing the average analyst’ estimate of $1.23, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 5.1% to $18.04 billion.