August 21, 2018 / 8:15 PM / a few seconds ago

Fewer store promotions lift Urban Outfitters profit above estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc’s (URBN.O) second-quarter profit and sales beat analysts’ estimates, as the company sold more apparel at full price and offered fewer promotions at its stores, sending its shares up nearly 3 percent after the bell on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign for Urban Outfitters retail store is displayed in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Anthropologie owner, like its rivals, has cut down on discounts at stores and strengthened its online platform to boost sales and profit margins.

Sales at its stores open for at least a year rose 13 percent in the quarter, with Anthropologie and Free People posting growth of 15 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

“All three brands delivered double-digit retail segment comp sales and lower markdown rates to drive these results,” Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayne said in a statement.

Net income jumped 86 percent to $92.8 million, or 84 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net sales rose 13.7 percent to $992.5 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $979.9 million.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

