Urban Outfitters first-quarter profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN.O) reported first-quarter profit and sales on Tuesday that beat analysts’ estimates, driven by strong spending at its stores as well as on its website.

FILE PHOTO: An Urban Outfitters store front is seen in Evanston, Illinois, U.S. May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Urban Outfitters, which competes with fast-fashion brands such as H&M (HMb.ST) and Inditex’s Zara (ITX.MC), cut down on markdowns at its namesake brand, Anthropologie and Free People, and invested more on its digital platforms during the reported quarter.

The move paid off as comparable-store sales at Urban Outfitters’ retail segment rose 10 percent in the first quarter, beating estimates of a rise of 8.79 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross profit was also up, driven by fewer discounts as tax cuts, bonuses and good tax refunds helped consumers spend more.

Net income rose to $41.3 million, or 38 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $11.9 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents. Net sales rose 12.4 percent to $855.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 31 cents per share on revenue of $838.1 million.

However, the company’s shares were down about 1.5 percent at $40.60 in after-market trading.

“The news with J.C. Penney today is affecting everybody,” Bob Phibbs, Chief Executive Officer of consultancy firm Retail Doctor said.

Earlier in the day, J.C. Penney (JCP.N) said its Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison was leaving the company to join Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW.N).