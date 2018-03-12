FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 12, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Steps underway should allow U.S. to lift Chad travel ban: Tillerson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) - United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday that steps were under way that should allow Chad, an important American ally in the fight against Islamist groups in West Africa, to be removed from a U.S. travel ban list.

Chad's President Idriss Deby welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Presidential Palace in N'Djamena, Chad, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaking in the capital N’Djamena, he said a report on Chad’s progress toward strengthening controls on passports and improving information sharing was being prepared in Washington and would be reviewed by President Donald Trump next month.

Tillerson also said he was concerned about the presence of Islamic State-allied militants in West Africa.

Reporting by pool reporter; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.