U.S. energy secretary denies report about plan to resign

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Lithuanian Minister of Energy Zygimantas Vaiciunas attend a news conference after the partnership for Transatlantic energy cooperation conference in Vilnius, Lithuania October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Monday he had no plans to resign now or next month, denying a report that he was expected to announce his resignation in November.

Asked about the report in Politico, the U.S. energy secretary told a news conference in Lithuania: “No. I’m here, I’m serving.”

“They’ve been writing the story for at least nine months now. One of these days they will probably get it right, but it’s not today, it’s not tomorrow, it’s not next month,” Perry said.