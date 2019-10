EU will respond to U.S. tariffs with its own measures: Germany's Maas

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas walks to the podium to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union will take retaliatory measures in response to new U.S. tariffs on European goods, Germany’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas, told newspapers in remarks published on Friday.

“The European Union now will have to react and, after obtaining the approval of the World Trade Organisation, probably impose punitive tariffs as well,” Maas, a member of Germany’s governing Social Democrats told German newspaper group Funke.

His comments come after the WTO this week ruled that some subsidies EU states paid to planemaker Airbus were illegal, giving the United States the right to react with tariffs on EU-imported goods.

Washington announced plans for new tariffs on Wednesday.

Germany’s finance minister, Olaf Scholz, also a Social Democrat, on Thursday said Europe should react prudently as trade conflicts in a globalized world were in nobody’s interest.