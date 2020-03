LONDON (Reuters) - American hedge fund firm Glenview Capital Partners lost 7.1% in February, bring year to date losses to 13.7%, showed data compiled by HSBC and seen by Reuters.

Glenview, which has $2.1 billion in assets under management, last month canceled its investor conference in light of the coronavirus crisis and the growing number of travel restrictions.

Glenview was not immediately reachable for comment.