U.S. yield curve inverts further, 30-year yields hit new record low

LONDON (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. yield curve, a closely-followed recession indicator, inverted further on Wednesday while 30-year Treasury yields fell to a few record low on growing concern about the fallout from a bitter global trade conflict.

The premium on two-year Treasury yields over 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB was at 6.2 basis points, a level not seen since 2007, according to Tradeweb data.

The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield fell to a record low of 1.906% US30YT=RR and was last down 6 basis points on the day.