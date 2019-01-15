Commodities
CME says it plans to launch e-auction for U.S. crude oil exports

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said on Tuesday it plans to launch an e-auction platform with Enterprise Products Partners LP for U.S. spot crude oil export cargoes to be priced based on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Houston futures.

“The electronic auction will provide a competitive and transparent venue for firms across the world to efficiently hedge U.S. crude oil,” CME said in a statement.

The initial focus of the e-auction platform will be on the crude infrastructure terminals in Houston, managed by Enterprise Products Partners, CME added.

