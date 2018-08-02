Trump's attacks on media may lead to real violence: U.N. expert

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media violate the basic norms of press freedom and run the risk of triggering real violence against journalists, the U.N. rapporteur for freedom of expression said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again Rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“These attacks run counter to the country’s obligations to respect press freedom and international human rights law,” David Kaye said in a joint statement with Edison Lanza, who holds the same post with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

“We are especially concerned that these attacks increase the risk of journalists being targeted with violence,” they said.