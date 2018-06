HELSINKI (Reuters) - The top U.S. military officer Joseph Dunford Jr. will meet his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov in Helsinki on Friday, Finnish defense forces said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine General Joseph Dunford Jr., listens to opening statements as he testifies on operations against the Islamic State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The generals will also meet separately with Finnish president and chief of defense, the statement said, but gave no further information.