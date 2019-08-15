Business News
U.S. yield curve remains inverted for second day

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. yield curve was inverted for the second straight trading session on Thursday, as investors’ concerns that the world’s biggest economy could be heading for recession deepened. US2US10=RR

Two-year U.S. borrowing costs fell below 10-year costs for the first time since 2007 on Tuesday, and the gap between the two was last at -0.91 basis points on Wednesday.

Thirty year U.S. Treasury yields hit a new low of 1.98% US30YT=RR, having fallen 27 basis points this week, the biggest one-week fall since May 2012.

Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

