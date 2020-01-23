U.S. states sue to block White House from allowing 3-D-printed guns

A 3-D printed gun in Austin, Texas, U.S. August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kelly West

(Reuters) - Twenty U.S. states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Thursday to block what they called its latest effort to allow blueprints for making guns from 3-D printers to be released on the internet.

The complaint was filed with the federal court in Seattle, after the government published final agency rules earlier in the day allowing the necessary files to be posted, the states said.

In November, a federal judge in Seattle struck down an earlier administration effort to allow blueprints to be posted, citing the State Department’s prior view that it could threaten foreign policy and national security by enabling criminals, including terrorists, to obtain firearms.

The State Department and the Department of Justice, which represented that agency in the earlier case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.