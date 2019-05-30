WarnerMedia will reconsider new productions in Georgia if abortion law takes effect

(Reuters) - WarnerMedia will reconsider any new productions in Georgia if a new abortion law takes effect, the company told Reuters on Thursday, following similar statements by Walt Disney Co and Netflix.

The division of telecommunications giant AT&T Inc said it will watch the situation closely. “If the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions,” the company said. “As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project.”

Georgia’s Republican governor signed into law on May 7 a ban on abortion after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat - about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. The law is due to take effect on Jan. 1, if it survives court challenges.

The state has attracted film and TV productions with tax credits and currently employs over 92,000 people in the entertainment business, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

On Tuesday, Netflix Inc said it would “rethink” its investment in Georgia if the law goes into effect. By Wednesday evening, Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger told Reuters it would be “very difficult” to keep filming in Georgia if the new law went into effect.