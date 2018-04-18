U.S. appeals court says Ohio cannot block Planned Parenthood funds

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked an Ohio law that would cut federal taxpayer funding to 28 Planned Parenthood clinics, holding that conditions it imposed that denied funds to abortion providers were unconstitutional.

FILE PHOTO: Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks during news conference in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati upheld a lower-court judge’s ruling against a law Republican Governor John Kasich signed in 2016 that would strip funding to Planned Parenthood received for non-abortion services.

The law would have affected funding for Planned Parenthood programs for mothers’ and infants’ health, HIV counseling and testing, and sex education. Planned Parenthood offers abortions in some of its Ohio clinics, but not all of them.

According to court papers, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Southwest Ohio said they stood to lose nearly $1.5 million in funding a year if the law went into effect.

FILE PHOTO - Planned Parenthood South Austin Health Center is seen in Austin, Texas, U.S. on June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman/File Photo

Planned Parenthood had no immediate comment. A spokesman for Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who defended the law in court, did not respond to a request for comment.

The state argued that Planned Parenthood was seeking a constitutional guarantee to public funding that does not exist. But U.S. Circuit Judge Helene White said the two Planned Parenthood affiliates in the case claimed no such thing.

“What they do claim is a right not to be penalized in the administration of government programs based on protected activity outside the programs,” she wrote for the three-judge panel.

White said the law had violated Planned Parenthood’s due process rights by requiring a health care provider surrender its right to provide legal abortions as a condition of participating in programs that have nothing to do with abortion.