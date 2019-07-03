U.S. judge blocks Ohio anti-abortion law

FILE PHOTO: Abortion-rights campaigners attend a rally against new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Alabama and Georgia, in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Ohio from enforcing a law that critics said would effectively ban most abortions in the state, starting as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati said the “Heartbeat Protection Act,” signed by Republican Governor Mike DeWine in April and slated to take effect on July 11, imposed an unconstitutional “undue burden” on a woman’s right to obtain a pre-viability abortion.

The law was designed to stop doctors from performing abortions after fetal heartbeats can be detected. This can occur six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Violators could face up to a year in prison.

Several other states have also passed “heartbeat” abortion bans, betting that a solid conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court could eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision declaring abortion a constitutional right.

Daniel Tierney, a spokesman for DeWine, said in an email: “Governor DeWine has long believed that this issue would be decided by the United States Supreme Court.”