U.S. to expand abortion gag rule, won't assist certain groups: Pompeo

Anti-abortion marchers rally at the Supreme Court during the 46th annual March for Life in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States would expand an abortion gag rule by cracking down on non-governmental organizations that fund other groups that support abortion.

“We will refuse to provide assistance to foreign NGOs that give financial support to other foreign groups in the global abortion industry,” Pompeo told reporters. The United States would also enforce federal law forbidding the use of U.S. funding, including foreign assistance, to lobby for or against abortion, he added.