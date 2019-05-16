Factbox: Alabama abortion ban triggers Twitter reaction storm

(Reuters) - Celebrities, activists and politicians swarmed social media to air their opinions on a new law, signed on Wednesday, that almost totally bans abortion in Alabama.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Flag and Alabama State Flag fly over the Alabama Governor's Mansion as the state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Singer Lady Gaga led the chorus of outraged voices with many women tweeting under the hashtag #YouKnowMe to declare they had abortions and were unashamed.

Abortion opponents celebrated the measure as a way to stop the murder of unborn babies.

Here is a sampling of Twitter posts and hashtags:

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga), 78.6 million followers:

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC), 4.17 million followers:

Actress-activist Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano), 3.57 million followers:

Former Planned Parenthood leader Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards), 191,000 followers:

Actress Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps), 369,000 followers:

Political analyst Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell), 17,300 followers:

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono), 393,000 followers:

From the anti-abortion side:

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey), 35,200 followers:

Journalist Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog), 225,000 followers:

Journalist Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro), 2.14 million followers: