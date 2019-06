FILE PHOTO - Abortion rights advocates attend a rally after a judge granted a temporary restraining order on the closing of Missouri's sole remaining Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

(Reuters) - The only abortion clinic in Missouri will remain open after a St. Louis judge issued on Monday a preliminary injunction, ordering the state to make a decision on the facility’s license to perform the procedure by June 21, a court document showed.