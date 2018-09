NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York’s attorney general has issued civil subpoenas to all New York Roman Catholic dioceses as part of a sex abuse investigation, a law enforcement source said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: People take part in the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The subpoenas are part of a civil investigation into how dioceses reviewed and potentially covered up allegations of extensive sexual abuse of minors, the source said.