U.S. actors' union calls for end to meetings in private hotel rooms

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The United States’ largest actors’ union on Thursday called for an end to auditions and professional meetings in private hotel rooms and residences to protect its members from “potential harassment or exploitation.”

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement posted on the union’s website, “We are committed to addressing the scenario that has allowed predators to exploit performers behind closed doors under the guise of a professional meeting.”

Dozens of high-profile men have been fired or have resigned from their jobs in politics, media, entertainment and business after facing accusations of sexual misconduct.

The addition to the union’s Code of Conduct also urged its more than 150,000 members and their representatives not to agree to meetings in private settings. The union said absent a “reasonable alternative to having the meeting in such a location” a “support peer” should also attend the meeting.